Minnesota fourth grader competes in global braille competition

By Frankie McLister

MINNESOTA (WCCO) — Mila Halling is one of four Minnesotans who just returned from competing in the Braille Challenge Finals in Los Angeles.

In this 9-year-old’s backyard, it’s just a Wednesday afternoon.

“There are some things I can’t do because I can’t see what I’m doing and I’m like ‘Uh oh!'” said Mila Halling, who’s going into fourth grade at Madison Elementary.

But the fact that she can’t see doesn’t stop Mila Halling.

“I’m the person who never gives up on anything she does,” said Mila Halling.

She put that determination to the test recently in Los Angeles, having qualified and competed in the global Braille Challenge Finals. It’s a competition so competitive that only 10 students from each grade make it this far.

“They get to compete in spelling, reading comprehension, proofreading, charts and graphs, speed and accuracy,” Mila Halling said. “And I only did spelling, reading comprehension and proofreading.”

“It can be similar to a spelling bee. Instead of verbalizing it, they’re writing it all down in braille,” said Amanda Halling, Mila’s mother.

It is a skill Mila Halling started learning at six months.

“She was born with something called septo-optic dysplasia,” Amanda Halling said. “My optic nerve is really small and my pituitary gland is really small.”

Unfortunately, Mila Halling didn’t place in the Braille Challenge Finals. The fourth grader has been invited to meet with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to congratulate her.

Her parents will never forget that diagnosis.

“It was scary. It was really scary, not knowing what the future was going to bring to her,” said Amanda Halling.

Flash-forward nearly nine years, her current provider isn’t surprised she made it to the world stage.

“She’s so healthy and living a pretty normal life on hormone replacement therapy,” said Dr. Melena Bellin of M Health Fairview and University of Minnesota Medical School. “She’s just so smart and she’s doing great.”

In a dark world, her future is bright.

“Just so proud… There are no words,” Amanda Halling said. “Blindness doesn’t stop you from doing what you want to do.”

