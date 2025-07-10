MSP trooper injured in hit-and-run in coma, suffering from slew of injuries, prosecutor says

By Imani Clement

REVERE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper is in critical condition after he was hit and dragged by a motorcyclist in June, a Suffolk County prosecutor said.

The motorcyclist in the crash, Akram El Moukhtari, 18, of Revere, appeared in a Suffolk court hearing on Wednesday.

During the hearing, prosecutors said the victim, Lt. Donald Bossi, a station commander of the Revere Barracks, was left with a separated pelvis, liver issues and kidney failure as a result of the hit-and-run.

Bossi remains in a coma as he attempts to recover from his injuries.

On June 23, Bossi had just stepped out of his vehicle in Revere after hearing a report about two motorbikes driving recklessly on Revere Beach Boulevard when he was struck.

He was thrown about 45 feet as a result of the impact with the motorcycle.

During court proceedings in June, Suffolk prosecutors said El Moukhtari initially fled the scene on foot, but later surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to prosecutors, El Moukhtari saw the trooper before the collision but did not swerve. The motorcycle El Moukhtari was riding was stolen, police said.

El Moukhtari is facing several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a motorcycle, receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

