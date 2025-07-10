Runaway horse on Interstate 95 rescued by Maine State Police troopers

By Russ Reed

BURNHAM, Maine (WMTW) — A horse has been safely reunited with its owner after it was spotted wandering along Interstate 95 in central Maine.

Maine State Police officials said the Bangor Regional Communications Center first received reports of the runaway horse early Wednesday morning.

The horse was spotted in the breakdown lane on I-95 north near Mile Marker 145, running with traffic, according to police. Then, the horse crossed through the median and entered the southbound lanes of the highway.

State troopers found the horse running in the passing lane on I-95 south, near Mile Marker 143 in Burnham, shortly after 3 a.m.

The troopers were able to safely secure the horse with a rope and tie it to the push bumper of a cruiser.

Police said the horse was frightened, but not injured.

The horse’s owner, who lives nearby on Snake Root Road in Pittsfield, quickly arrived at the scene and said the horse had wandered off during the night without their knowledge.

Pittsfield Animal Control Officer Russell Craft responded to the scene to help load the horse onto a trailer and safely transport it to its owner’s home.

Officials said Trooper Andrew Peterson, Specialist Hailey Fleming and Trooper Dan Murray played key roles in ensuring the horse’s safety and helping return it to its owner.

The Maine State Police also said in a statement that it wanted to thank the members of the public who stopped to help troopers get the horse under control.

