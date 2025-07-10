Starke County Sheriff’s Office warning about Sex Offender Registry scam

By WBND Staff

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WBND-LD) — The Starke County Sheriff’s Office is making residents aware of a recent phone scam that is targeting the Sex Offender Registry.

Authorities say the scam involves an individual falsely identifying himself as Detective Charles Mackey with badge number 7625.

“This impersonator is specifically targeting individuals on the Sex Offender Registry, claiming they are overdue for DNA testing and photo updates,” the SCSO said.

“The caller then instructs victims to go to Walmart and purchase prepaid cards to cover alleged fees. Please be advised that 574-701-1513 is not a number associated with the Starke County Sheriff’s Office, its detectives, or deputies.

“While our office does contact individuals on the Sex Offender Registry for routine updates, we will never demand payment over the phone, request prepaid cards, or call from any number other than 574-772-3771. If you receive a suspicious or potentially fraudulent call, do not provide any personal or financial information. Hang up immediately and contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Office directly at 574-772-3771 to report the incident.

“Help us protect the community by staying alert and safeguarding your personal information. We will never ask for credit card numbers or payment over the phone.”

