Vance plans to kick off admin efforts to tout Trump’s agenda bill with Pennsylvania visit

(CNN) — Vice President JD Vance is hitting the road on Wednesday to tout President Donald Trump’s agenda bill in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, according to an official in Vance’s office.

The vice president will travel to West Pittston in Luzerne County, where he will hold a rally-style event at a manufacturing facility.

“This is part of the administration-wide push to message all the incredible benefits to the American people the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ is going to have,” the Vance official said.

The trip marks one of the Trump administration’s first concerted efforts to tout the bill since Trump signed it last week, and the president has made it clear he plans to aggressively message the bill’s advantages to voters in the coming months – looking to counter Democratic criticisms that the bill rips Medicaid coverage away from the poor while giving significant tax cuts to the wealthy. Trump himself celebrated the legislation’s passage in Iowa before he officially signed it on Friday, July 4.

“We are going to have something where people are going to realize the level of success and popularity of this bill,” Trump said in Iowa.

Notably, a Pennsylvania congressman, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, was one of two House Republicans who opposed final passage of the bill.

The trip will come just a day after Trump visits Pennsylvania, where he will appear at Sen. Dave McCormick’s inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill gives working Americans the largest tax cut in history, boosts our industry, and arms the Administration with the tools it needs to undo the Biden Border Crisis. Only President Trump could have unified the Republican Party to achieve this massive victory. Vice President Vance is looking forward to visiting Pennsylvania to celebrate,” a Vance spokesperson said.

