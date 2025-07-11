California mayor posts video urging residents to stay indoors amid immigration operations

By Chelsea Hylton

Click here for updates on this story

PERRIS, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The mayor of Perris posted a video on social media urging his residents to stay indoors as immigration operations continue in the Southern California region.

In a video titled “PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT,” Mayor Michael Vargas said after reports of ongoing operations by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), he is urging residents to avoid going out unless necessary.

“Stay at home and do not open the door to strangers,” Vargas said. “This message is for awareness and safety.”

Vargas continued to say the city is committed to protecting the well-being of all residents and encouraged them to monitor “official city communications.”

In a statement responding to the mayor’s message, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said people who are not in the country illegally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear.

“Elected officials choosing to fearmonger by distorting reality are doing a great disservice to our country and are responsible for the nearly 700% increase in assaults on ICE officers,” the statement said.

The mayor’s message comes weeks after federal agents have ramped up immigration operations across Southern California as part of President Trump’s massive crackdown on illegal immigration.

On Wednesday, the Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Bernardino, California, Albert Rojas, wrote a letter dispensing churchgoers in his diocese from the obligation to attend Sunday mass. The bishop’s letter recognized the fear people may face of potential ICE raids taking place near churches. He encouraged people to seek alternative spiritual practices.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.