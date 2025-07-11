‘I almost died tonight’: Milwaukee woman hit by stray bullet in driveway

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — What started off as a Fourth of July full of family, fun and fireworks turned into a nightmare, after a Milwaukee woman says she was hit by a stray bullet.

“I just can’t believe it, like, I almost died tonight,” said Nicole Valdes, who was hit by a stray bullet in her driveway.

Gathered together on Valdes’ yard, her family and friends watched together in awe as they lit fireworks.

“All of the sudden, I’m looking forward and then I feel like somebody hit me with a bat, like a hard metal bat, or like a paddle or like a big book, and I yelled out ‘Who hit me,'” said Valdes.

Thinking she was hit by a loose firework, Valdes looked down and saw blood coming out of her arm.

“My husband is behind me, and he says, ‘Honey, I think you got shot,'” said Valdes. I think that’s a bullet I said, ‘no way.'”

Once she looked closer, she saw a bullet went through her arm and into the side of her chest.

“Just total disbelief that I can’t even be safe at my own home,” said Valdes. “I’m at my house and a stray bullet just hit me.”

She says when she was hit by the stray bullet, her daughter and two sons were right beside her and that she is grateful they weren’t hit.

“I was in disbelief, but I was just like, oh my goodness, I was happy it was me,” said Valdes. “I’m happy it’s not the kids. I’m just that type of mom that I would take that for the kids.”

Now, a week later, the bullet is still in her chest and is a reminder of what she says is reckless violence.

“People aren’t understanding that guns are not to be played with,” said Valdes. “They are not a toy. They are not a firework where if it pops it pops and that’s it.”

Valdes says she has a long way to go for recovery and is meeting with a surgeon next week to hopefully remove the bullet. There’s a GoFundMe fundraiser for her here.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the circumstances leading up to this shooting are under investigation and are looking for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

