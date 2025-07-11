Neighbors concerned about safety after viral video shows major flooding on street in downtown Durham

By Bianca Holman

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — A flooding video taken in downtown Durham after severe storms move through the area has gone viral.

Cyril and Dakota Jolly have lived in the Northwood Street Community for a decade, and shared the video to social media.

“This was definitely the deepest we’ve gotten in a while. We were surprised by that. And the rain just wasn’t letting up. So we knew it was just going to continue to get worse,” said Dakota.

Flooding along Madison and Northwood Circle intersection has become normal to those who live there. However on Wednesday the viral video shows water gushing out of the storm drains.

“With the new buildings going up, the community has tried to work with the city to get them to fix the issue because there’s more people using the space. And this spot right, here behind us is where all of Old North Durham’s water drains. And so in the video that you saw, it’s actually water coming out of the sewer because the drains are behind us,” said Cyril.

Around the corner on Foster Street, a new restaurant, Tataco, experienced flooding as well.

While visitors may not be aware of the dangerous conditions, neighbors are trying to get out the word and get help from the city. They worry about what’s to come.

“That’s our biggest concern. Durham needs to step up and fix this problem. There are other problems, too, like we have to plan infrastructure,” said Cyril.

ABC11 reached out to the City of Durham about the storm drains and any efforts to expand them, we have not heard back.

