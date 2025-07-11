Oklahoma bikers rally to support Texas flood victims

By KILEE THOMAS

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma bikers are gathering to collect donations for Texas flood victims.

Ride Oklahoma Charities Association and South Side Sleds are leading the effort to provide essential supplies to those in Texas. Ride Oklahoma Charities has been collecting donations, including mops and sanitary products, which will be transported to Moore and then sent to Texas.

“As you can see, that is full all the way to the seats,” Tammy Wolff, treasurer of Ride Oklahoma Charities Association, said.

The nonprofit organization is partnering with South Side Sleds in Moore to donate much-needed supplies to Texas.

“We have brooms, mops. We have adult items, cleaning rags,” Wolff said.

Shawn Folmar from South Side Sleds expressed gratitude to the community.

“Just wanted to say thank you to the community, to ROC charities for joining this ride, and the girls will be heading out in the morning, headed to south Texas to spread our love and show them the Oklahoma Standard,” Tammy Wolff, treasurer of Ride Oklahoma Charities Association, said. “We thought, ‘Hey this is something we could take part in.'”

In just a few short days, Ride Oklahoma Charities has collected more than $1,300 in monetary donations. On Thursday night, the bikers will ride down to Moore with the supplies in solidarity before the donations are packed up and driven down to Texas.

“There is so much need. This is barely a tiny drop in the bucket of need, but it’s something we can do,” Wolff said.

Monetary donations remain open until 8 p.m. for those who wish to contribute further.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.