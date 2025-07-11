Teen boy arrested in Wahiawa for beating dog in viral video

By Jeremiah Estrada

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Wahiawa on Thursday after a video spread online of him repeatedly hitting a dog.

Honolulu police and Hawaiian Humane Society investigators promptly identified and located the animal abuser and the dog on July 10 after the viral video sparked an investigation. The teen boy was seen on video beating a small, light brown dog in the backyard of a home.

The suspect was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Wahiawa for second-degree cruelty to animals. The dog in the video is now under the Hawaiian Humane Society’s care and was taken back to their campus.

In a post on Instagram, Hawaiian Humane Society expressed their gratitude to the animal-loving community for the vigilance and kokua in raising awareness about this case.

Animal abuse can be reported by calling 911, calling CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or by using the P3 Tips app or by making a report at any police station.

