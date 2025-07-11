Venus Williams, 45, set to play first WTA Tour match in more than a year, accepting wild card for Mubadala Citi DC Open

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Venus Williams isn’t done with competitive tennis just yet.

Williams, 45, has accepted a main draw wild card for the Mubadala Citi DC Open, which takes place in Washington, DC, later this month. A combined WTA Tour and ATP Tour event, main draw play is scheduled for July 21-27.

“I’m excited to accept a wild card to the Mubadala Citi DC Open,” Williams said in a press release. “There’s something truly special about DC: the energy, the fans, the history. This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!”

Williams, a seven-time grand slam singles champion, last played in a WTA Tour match on March 19, 2024, when she lost in the opening round of the Miami Open to Russian Diana Shnaider.

Williams’ last singles win on the WTA Tour was in 2023, against Russian Veronika Kudermetova, in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open.

“We are so excited that Venus will be playing in the Mubadala Citi DC Open this year,” Mark Ein, Mubadala Citi DC Open chairman, said. “She has inspired people around the world with her accomplishments on the court and her visionary impact off the court. I know how much it means to our DC fans and community to be able to watch her compete in person this summer.”

This will be Williams’ second time competing in the DC Open.

Earlier this year, Williams declined a wild card to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.