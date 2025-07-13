50 dogs and cats from Texas shelters arrive to Massachusetts MSPCA to be adopted

By Logan Hall

SALEM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A group of 50 dogs and cats rescued from the devastating flood in Texas have arrived safely at the MSPCA shelter in Salem, where they will soon be looking for new homes.

The animals were transported from overwhelmed shelters in areas where flooding from recent deadly storms has displaced both people and pets. The relocation is part of a broader disaster relief effort to create space in Texas shelters for animals still being reunited with their families.

“It was a lot of hustle, a lot of moving parts,” said Zach Boerboom, a member of the MSPCA team. “Making sure kennels were clean, making sure the animals had the softest blankets, the best food, frozen KONGs, and could just nap.”

Texas shelters in Williamson County are currently caring for around 300 displaced animals, working to get them reunited with their families.

“This is what makes it all worth it,” Zach said. “To be able to help out with disaster relief and know that you’re able to not just help out the animals, but then the animals that can take those kennel spaces down south to have the opportunity and a safe spot to go down there.”

50 animals up for adoption

Now safely settled in Salem, the 30 dogs and 20 cats are receiving love, attention, and medical care. After a short 48-hour quarantine period, they’ll be ready for adoption.

Zach says interest in the rescue animals is already high.

“The community is amazing, the community support is amazing,” he said. “The phones have already been ringing off the hook since I think the story broke late last night. People have already shown up today asking how they can adopt them, asking how they can donate to their care, to the shelter, to the organization in general.”

The cats range in age from two months to seven years old, and the dogs range from three months to six months old. The MSPCA expects the animals will be listed for adoption on its website within days.

The MSPCA-Angell will be holding events where adoption fees will be waived later this month. For more information about the animals and to keep an eye on when they will be available, click here.

