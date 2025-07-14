2 brothers found dead after falling into water on Rhode Island coast

By Riley Rourke

STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two brothers from Stoughton have been found dead off the coast of Rhode Island after one tried to save the other, who had fallen into the water.

Twenty-seven-year-old Aldino Centeio and 31-year-old Valdir Centeio had allegedly been fishing on Warren Beach in Little Compton on Saturday morning. Police said they received the 911 call around 8:30 a.m. at the Warren’s Point Beach Club on Atlantic Drive.

One of the brothers fell into the water, then the other jumped in to save him, according to police. A third fisherman also jumped in to save them, but was soon rescued by lifeguards. The third fisherman has not been identified.

“We saw one gentleman standing on top of the rock behind me, screaming and yelling, waving his hands, sort of prostrating himself on the rock, crying. We figured obviously, someone had gone over into the water,” witness Bill Lancaster said.

First responders, including the U.S. Coast Guard, searched for the brothers during the day on Saturday while the family watched, according to WPRI.

The Little Compton Fire Department thanked the Warren’s Point Beach Club and first responders from nearby towns for assisting them.

The search was suspended overnight and picked back up on Sunday morning. Their bodies were eventually found around 11:15 a.m., not far from where they had gone missing, police say.

Little Compton is around 35 to 45 minutes from Newport, Rhode Island. Stoughton is over an hour from Little Compton.

