Father-son duo concludes journey to visit all MLB stadiums, talks new Royals stadium

By Lily O’Shea Becker

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — After visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, an Olathe father-son duo ranked Kauffman Stadium in 22nd place.

The Royals fans concluded their eight-year journey on Thursday.

“We’ve done as many as six or seven (stadiums) in a year,” Scott Summers said.

Scott and Tegan Summers accomplished their dream just in time to talk about what their dream Royals stadium would look like.

Scott said he’s partial to a Johnson County stadium because he calls Olathe home, but he’s open to a Clay County site or a downtown ballpark. Tegan agreed.

“The main thing I look for when I’m looking for a good stadium is how cool the area is around it,” Tegan said. “What is around there? Is it a good environment for a baseball team? In Kansas City, I would say not really. There’s like nothing around where the Royals play.”

Tegan said his favorite stadiums belong to the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, both of which are situated in downtown settings.

After seeing it all, they’d like to see one specific thing at a new Royals stadium.

“I would like to see a dome,” Tegan said. “It’s really great when games aren’t affected by weather.”

Scott said extra weather protection could also lead to more “concerts and things at the stadium.”

While many would think they’d be tired after chasing all 30 stadiums, that’s not the case.

“I think he wants to see all the NFL stadiums now,” Scott said of Tegan.

