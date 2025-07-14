H-E-B Presents Broadway On The Hill: Houston’s Own Take Center Stage Under the Stars

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

July 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX — Houston’s skyline won’t be the only thing shining on Friday, August 29 at 8:00 PM—Broadway brilliance is coming home, and it’s lighting up the iconic Miller Outdoor Theatre. Proudly presented by H-E-B, Broadway On The Hill promises to be a musically magical night that blends the heartbeat of Houston with the spirit of Broadway, featuring hometown stars who’ve conquered New York stages and are now giving back to the community that raised them. This inaugural event is not just a concert—it’s a celebration. From the first note to the final curtain call, Broadway On The Hill will take audiences on an unforgettable journey through classic and contemporary musical theater. Picture this: under a blanket of stars, nestled in the heart of Hermann Park, the voices of Ashley Tamar, Jarvis Manning Jr., Jennafer Newberry, Michael Woefel, DaQuina Moore, and Anthony Glover will fill the air with songs that have defined generations.

Why This Night Matters This is more than a performance—it’s a proud Houston homecoming. Each of the featured artists has walked the same streets, dreamed big under these very skies, and now they return not only to perform, but to inspire. This concert pays homage to the deep roots and dazzling talents that connect Broadway to Bayou City, elevating local pride while delivering world-class entertainment.

Free, Fabulous, and For Everyone As with all Miller Outdoor Theatre productions, Broadway On The Hill is entirely free to the public. Covered seating does require a ticket—available starting Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 AM, online or at the box office on the day of the show. Attendees can also bring a blanket, grab a spot on the hill, and soak in the show picnic-style. Rain or shine, the show will go on, promising a soul-stirring experience for everyone in attendance.

A Few Notes Before Curtain Up

• This special performance will not be livestreamed, so make plans now to be there in person. • Seating is first come – first served, and free tickets (limit 4 per person over 16) are available. • Box office opens one hour before showtime. • Don’t forget: photos may be taken for promotional use by Miller Outdoor Theatre—so dress for the spotlight!

Presented with Purpose Thanks to the generous support of H-E-B and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, this showcase of excellence continues Miller’s mission of making the performing arts accessible to all. For decades, the theatre has stood as a pillar of culture, unity, and joy in Houston—and with this inaugural Broadway concert, the tradition continues in grand style.

Join the Ovation Houston, this is your standing ovation moment. Let’s pack the hill and raise the roof in celebration of our hometown heroes and the music that moves us all. Broadway On The Hill is destined to become a new August tradition—a must-attend moment of theatrical triumph beneath the Texas stars. For ticketing details, show updates, and more great performances, visit milleroutdoortheatre.com and sign up for their newsletter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611