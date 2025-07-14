Kerr County, Texas, softball team competes in Oklahoma amid emotional week

By Dacoda Wahpekeche

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A softball team from Kerr County, Texas, competed in a tournament in Oklahoma City, providing an emotional outlet after devastating flooding in their hometown claimed more than a hundred lives.

The team, Texas Voodoo Softball, faced uncertainty about whether to continue practicing and bring the players to the tournament at Devon Park.

“We second guessed whether or not we should still practice and bring these girls up here,” said Cory Traud, from Texas Voodoo Softball.

The flooding has deeply affected the community, with ongoing efforts to find victims.

“Everybody here knows somebody who – who was affected or misplaced or passed away from it,” Traud said.

In these challenging times, sports offer a respite.

“Their minds are better off out here than watching the videos of it and all the talk of it around town,” Traud said.

The team was recognized by USA Softball and received shirts with the message ‘Kerrville Strong, Texas Strong.’ They shared on social media that the support, assistance, and concern from Oklahoma City and back home have been “nothing short of amazing.”

Despite the tough week, playing at a venue that hosts the Women’s College World Series and soon the Olympics is a memorable experience.

A Voodoo player expressed excitement, saying, “It’s very cool that, that we could like maybe even play here someday.”

