Anahola house fire displaces four, one treated for smoke inhalation

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Kauai Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire that was reported in Anahola on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to Manamana Road shortly after 3:45 a.m. to find the home on fire.

According to a preliminary report, the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative shut off power to the home and first responders were able to successfully extinguish the fire, which had originated from the first floor of the home.

KFD Fire Prevention Bureau investigators took over the scene and conducted an investigation and firefighters cleared the scene before 5:15 a.m.

Officials reported that two structures on the property were involved in the fire, one of which was a total loss.

As a result of the fire, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and four other people and one dog were displaced.

Damages to the structure and contents are estimated at $303,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

