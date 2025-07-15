Homes being evacuated after significant gas leak

By Aaron Stevens

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WBND-LD) — The St. Joseph County Police Department and Clay Fire Territory are currently on scene of a significant gas leak.

Officials say an eight-inch gas line was struck in the area of 17000 block of Cleveland Road just after 7:30 a.m.

Police and firefighters are actively working to evacuate homes and businesses in the area.

Officials say Cleveland Road is currently shut down between Hickory and Ironwood. They said that additional roads in the surrounding area may also be forced to close as they work to fix the leak.

St. Joseph County Police are asking everyone to avoid the area. They said that NIPSCO arrived on scene shortly after 8 a.m. but they do not know how long it will take to fix the leak.

