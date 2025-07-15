Lemonade stand success leads to big donation from big-hearted Effingham County 7-year-old

By Frank Sulkowski

RINCON, Ga. (WJCL) — Actions speak louder than words.

7-year-old Beckham Peterson is a little shy around the camera but he’s got a heart of gold.

“Beckham and his sitter wanted to work on a service project this summer,” said Brooke Peterson, Beckham’s mom. “When we started talking about different charities, he picked his school.”

That service project turned into Beckham’s Lemonade Stand.

With the help of family and friends, Beckham set up his stand with a goal of raising $100.

He far surpassed that number.

Beckham raised over $1,600 through the sale of lemonade and homemade bracelets. Thanks to his parents, who promised to match whatever he earned, Beckham raised nearly $3,500 for the Ebenezer Elementary School lunch fund.

“He will carry this with him the rest of his life,” said Tony Sikes, Principal at Ebenezer Elementary. “He doesn’t know it, we might have to put him in charge of school fundraisers because of his success this summer.”

Beckham’s selfless act was so successful that enough money was raised to help more than the students at Ebenezer Elementary. His big donation will help kids throughout Effingham County who have reached their charge limit or have negative balances in the school lunch accounts.

“A lot of our students fall in the gap of qualifying for free and reduced price meals,” said Amanda Ginn with Effingham County School District Nutritional Services. “When students are unable to pay or don’t have enough money for lunch, this fund helps offset the costs.”

Beckham and his mom hope the lemonade stand becomes an annual fundraiser.

“We are so thankful and proud of the support our community showed this summer,” said Brooke Peterson

