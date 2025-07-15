Miami Stingrays train talented young athletes, prepare them for college and life

By Najahe Sherman

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — The Miami Stingrays, a powerhouse in softball, have dedicated the last 20 years to training talented athletes for competition on both the state and national level.

With pride, they share their remarkable achievement, about 300 young women who have passed through their ranks have earned scholarships to colleges across the nation.

Taking it to the next level “So, we knew once these kids started getting older, we realized college is now the next step. So now we wanted to make sure we could try and groom these girls to be prepared for college and put them in front of the best colleges in the country and let them showcase themselves,” Gator Rebhan, founder and owner of the Miami Stingrays, said.

“For me a huge part is seeing the girls grow, from just picking up a ball and glove, turning into national elite players,” Miami Stingrays’ Jessie Rebhan said.

For head coach Angie Ugarte, leading the Stingrays carries a profound legacy.

“It’s full circle. My mom started with the Stingrays. She passed away when I was 17 so she never saw me complete that goal of playing college, but there is no doubt that she’s up there watching over and having a hand in all this. Here I am with the same jersey on, just 30 years later, so it’s really something special,” Ugarte said.

More than just the game The Stingrays welcome girls as young as eight, fostering an environment of growth and support.

“My team is there for me, and it’s helped me with a lot of things that I’ve been struggling with,” one player said.

“It has been fun and it’s giving me confidence,” another player said.

With state and national titles under their belts, the Miami Stingrays have developed athletes who have made their mark in NCAA Division I softball across the country. These crucial life lessons will stay with these athletes, guiding them toward bright futures and making Miami proud.

