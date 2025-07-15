Rescuer relieved to find dog alive after Oklahoma man transporting him was charged with animal abuse

By Jason Burger

ST. LOUIS (KOCO) — A Cleveland County man was charged with 16 counts of animal abuse after dogs were found dead and in critical condition in a box truck in Missouri on Friday.

Robert Peters, 38, showed up to a cremation business in St. Louis, asking to have four dogs cremated, according to court documents. He helps operate an animal transportation service and was behind the wheel of a box truck that was being used to transport 16 dogs.

Of those animals inside, four were dead and 12 others were found in dire conditions.

“When I had spoken to another rescue, they had said there were other dogs dead on transport, and ACO and the police and everyone started getting involved,” Brooke Thompson, president and founder of Gone Girls Rescue Inc., said.

Thompson, who had arranged for a dog named Captain to be transported from a rescue shelter in California to the East Coast, initially feared Captain was among the deceased.

“We immediately called his adopter, and when we spoke with his adopter, of course, she was devastated,” Thompson said.

Fortunately, Captain was found alive.

“Come to find out, there was mislabeling. Paperwork was lost, everything. There was no labeling on the crate,” Thompson said.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by KOCO 5 from the city of St. Louis states, “Peters stated he and his wife owned a transportation business for animals, running out of their home in Oklahoma.”

The document further describes the conditions in the truck, noting, “Many of the dogs were covered in their own feces and urine, and sawdust-like powder, and appeared lethargic due to high temperatures in the back of the box truck.”

“I’ve even considered, myself, coming from New Jersey to Missouri just to get him, because I’m afraid to put him anywhere now,” Thompson said.

She confirmed Captain’s survival after receiving pictures from local animal control.

“They had sent us a couple pictures at least letting us know he was alive, and he’s safe. He’s obviously emaciated. He’s not in the best of health that he was before,” Thompson said.

Despite the troubling incident, Thompson said that Peters’ transportation service had previously received positive recommendations.

“Actually, they were highly recommended from the rescues out there in California. Multiple people had used them,” she said.

Peters remains in custody in Missouri, and the duration of his business operations is currently unclear.

