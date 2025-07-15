The Power of Progress: The 2025 State of Hispanics – Data Summit & Business Expo Shines Bright in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 15, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a city as dynamic and diverse as Houston, data isn’t just about numbers—it’s about people, progress, and power. On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will once again shine a spotlight on one of the region’s most powerful and fastest-growing demographics during its landmark event: The State of Hispanics – Data Summit & Business Expo. Set against the skyline of innovation at Thomson Houston, this highly anticipated summit will gather over 400 distinguished guests from business, academia, civic leadership, and public service for a morning of transformational insight and celebration.

Houston’s Hispanic Engine of Economic Excellence The Hispanic community in Houston is no longer a rising force—it is an undeniable engine driving regional prosperity. With over $54 billion in annual spending power, Hispanics are transforming industries, communities, and boardrooms. And that number is climbing—with projections pointing to $80 billion in spending in the near future, representing over a quarter of all consumer spending in the Houston region. But it’s not just about purchasing power. Hispanics are entrepreneurs, investors, and homeowners at rates that outpace their peers. More than 53% of Hispanics in the region own their homes, and 42% of all small businesses in Houston are Hispanic-owned—underscoring a remarkable spirit of self-determination and growth.

2025 Summit Theme: “Data as a Catalyst for Change” This year’s summit is anchored by some of the sharpest minds in policy and economics. Dr. Jeronimo Cortina of the University of Houston’s Center for Mexican American Studies returns with cutting-edge insights from the “Texas Trends” data report, delving into the political pulse of Hispanic voters. His follow-up presentation will shine a light on the rising representation of Hispanics on corporate boards, a topic increasingly central to conversations around equity and access. Lopez Negrete Communications will present their acclaimed analysis on the economic contributions of Latinos in Houston, while Dr. Pablo Pinto of the UH Hobby School of Public Affairs will guide attendees through a vision of future Hispanic impact on Houston’s business and political ecosystem. The event will also feature new data snapshots from the DACA Economic Impact White Paper, NAFTA legacy insights, and key takeaways from Telemundo’s 2017 and post-pandemic data on Latino influence in American markets.

A Vibrant Community of Builders and Believers From owning businesses to building equity through real estate, Houston’s Hispanic population is twice as likely to launch new ventures compared to other demographic groups. They now account for 25% of all auto sales, and 27% of Hispanics own investments, demonstrating a solid foundation in wealth-building practices and forward-thinking financial planning. These aren’t just statistics—they’re stories of progress, families lifted, and neighborhoods thriving. Every home purchased, business launched, or investment made is another chapter in the narrative of Hispanic excellence.

What’s Next? Empowerment through Engagement The 2025 State of Hispanics – Data Summit & Business Expo isn’t just a recap of achievements—it’s a rallying cry for more inclusive growth, smarter policy, and culturally competent business practices. It reaffirms that when data is leveraged with intention and equity, it can drive meaningful change across communities. As Houston prepares to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing economic landscape, the Summit reminds us of a vital truth: the future of Houston is Hispanic—bold, visionary, and determined to lead.

Attend. Engage. Empower. Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Location: Thomson Houston, 1717 Allen Parkway, Houston, TX 77019 For event registration and details, visit houstonhispanicchamber.com

Houston Style Magazine readers let’s champion a future where data drives equity—and where Houston’s Hispanic community continues to define the region’s heartbeat, hustle, and hope.

