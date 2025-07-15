Utah family rescued from Idaho river after van goes into water

By Michael Martin

Click here for updates on this story

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KSTU) — A Utah family had to be rescued from the Snake River in Idaho after their van went off the road near a campground and into the water.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just after noon Monday.

Once the van went into the water, the driver was able to call for help and told first responders that they rolled into the river downstream from the Fall River Campground. At the time, the driver, his wife, and four children were still inside the van while it floated downstream.

When emergency crews got to the scene, the van had become stuck on rocks and everyone inside still had their heads above the water.

Rescuers were able to help the family to the water’s edge, where they were pulled up a 30-foot embankment to the roadway. Aside from exposure to cold water, the family was uninjured during the ordeal.

Investigators believe that the van had driven too close to the edge when the passenger tires went off the road, causing the vehicle to roll into the water.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.