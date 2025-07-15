What is an Ian Alert? New alerting system in effect in Kentucky

By Emily Sanderson, Brian Hamrick

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WLWT) — A new alert designed to help save the lives of children with autism is now in effect in Kentucky.

The alert is called an Ian Alert.

It’s named for Ian Sousis, a 9-year-old boy who had autism. He ran away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky and drowned in the Ohio River on June 4, 2022.

His grandmother, Rhonda O’Brien, had been working to get an alert that focuses on children with autism since then.

For unknown reasons, children with autism are drawn to water. Drowning is the leading cause of death in children with autism.

The new alert will cover gaps between other alerts and will use the same system as the Amber Alert.

A bill passed the legislature and was signed into law by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to put the alert into practice.

“This system capable of notifying 10 houses on one street are notifying everybody in Boone County and Campbell County,” Kenton County director of Emergency Management Steve Hensley said.

“This is another tool in the toolbox of things that we’re already doing and really what this alert will allow for is a more mass notification,” said Boone County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Phillip Ridgell.

