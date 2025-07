BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Bingham County Commissioners have issued a burn ban for the county beginning Wednesday, July 16, through September 30, 2025.

The ban involves all open fire, except for campfires built within an approved pit at camprgrounds or picnic areas.

It also doesn't include smoking within an enclosed vehicle, building, or developed recreation site.

They sai no burn permits will be issued at this time in the county.