It’s a boy! Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo provides update on ocelot kitten

By McKenzy Parsons

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Henry Doorly Zoo provided a much-needed update about the ocelot kitten.

At six weeks old, the kitten had its first health exam, and the zoo announced it’s a boy.

He’s now 10 weeks old and is enjoying his life with his mom.

It will be another couple months before he makes his official debut, the zoo said.

