Joaquin Phoenix reflects on ‘horrible’ Letterman interview that the actor calls ‘one of the worst nights of my life’

(CNN) — Joaquin Phoenix used a talk show appearance to apologize for a past talk show appearance.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Phoenix talked about the famous 2009 interview in which he was interviewed by David Letterman while in character from his mockumentary, “I’m Still Here.”

The Letterman appearance went so badly that some wondered if Phoenix was having a breakdown, and it led to Phoenix apologizing later for the incident, which also ended up in his movie.

On Tuesday night, the star said that he originally did the pre-interview in character and “I realized that it was just a little silly, so I called them back and I said, ‘Listen, this is what I’m doing. I’m coming out here and I’m doing this whole thing.’”

“And I just want Dave to like, lacerate me. I just want it to be really dangerous,’” Phoenix said. “That was the kind of intention… I just always wanted to get this reaction and see how I would respond to that. So it was beneficial for no one to know, except when needed.”

The interview ended up being “horrible” he said.

“It was strange because in some ways, it was a success, and it was also just one of the worst nights of my life,” he added.

Colbert wondered if Letterman might be watching and Phoenix noted that if he was, he wanted to say “I’m sorry.”

“It was so uncomfortable,” the “Joker” star said. “I regret it. I’ll never do it again. I’m so sorry.”

Letterman retired from his show in 2015 and was replaced by Colbert. Phoenix is currently starring in the film “Eddington.”

