North Texas mom seeks help to identify “Peeping Tom” seen at teen daughter’s window

By Erin Jones

Click here for updates on this story

TEXAS (KTVT) — An East Plano mom said a “Peeping Tom” has shown up at her teenage daughter’s window at least 10 times over the past few months. She’s gone to the police and is now asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Nedra Bounds said that at first, it was a man’s face suddenly appearing in her 13-year-old daughter’s window, then he started to linger.

“He’ll come, he’s stumbling drunk,” she said. “He’s clearly at this point targeting her.”

Determined to protect her daughter, she installed blackout curtains, floodlights, and additional security cameras, hoping it would scare him off.

“We’ve made about four to five phone calls to police at this point, and it just keeps escalating,” she said.

Bounds said the man exposed himself.

“That’s really the most concerning thing is that is that he’s been caught with his pants down, he’s seeking her window,” she said. “She’s a little girl. She doesn’t want to think about those things.”

Bounds posted a picture of the man on social media, hoping someone would be able to identify him. She said the response has been overwhelming.

“Everybody is just, ‘I’ll give you a camera,'” she said. “‘Can I bring you a camera?’ ‘I’ll sit outside your house.'”

Plano police confirm they’re investigating and detectives are reviewing the videos of the man.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.