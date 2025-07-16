Police detain 5 people in connection with death of boy found in Panorama City parking lot

By Chelsea Hylton

Police have detained five adults during an investigation into the death of a boy whose body was found in a Panorama City parking lot over the weekend.

The boy, police believe was between 5 to 6 years old, was found on Saturday morning in a parking lot near the 8200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, adjacent to a medical building.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department received a tip that led them to an apartment complex in Panorama City on the 14500 block of Lanark Street. Police executed a search warrant where two adults were detained, and two children were taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Later that night, while detectives were still collecting evidence, they detained three more adults at a second unit near Sunset Boulevard and Ivar Avenue.

The LAPD said the five adults were taken in for questioning. According to police, the relationship between the adults and the deceased boy remains under investigation.

Since the boy was found, a large memorial has continued to grow near the parking lot. Members of the community have stopped by, leaving flowers and children have also stopped to leave their own toys and pay respects.

