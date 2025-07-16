Several Louisiana officers are arrested and accused in a bribery scheme to help foreign nationals get visas

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A federal grand jury has returned a 62-count indictment charging five people – including current and former police chiefs and a Subway restaurant operator – on charges including bribery, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and immigration fraud, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

The defendants fraudulently obtained or helped obtain non-immigrant U visas, which allow foreign nationals without any official status in the US to stay in the country in certain circumstances when they’re victims of or witnesses to crimes, Acting US Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana said.

The defendants and charges include:

– Subway sandwich store operator Chandrakant “Lala” Patel of Oakdale, Louisiana: Charged with bribery, mail fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit visa fraud

– Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle: Charged with visa fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit visa fraud

– Oakdale Ward 5 Marshal Michael “Freck” Slaney: Charged with visa fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit visa fraud

– Police Chief Glynn Dixon of Forest Hill, Louisiana: Charged with visa fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit visa fraud

– Tebo Onishea, former police chief of Glenmora, Louisiana: Charged with visa fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy to commit visa fraud

Patel allegedly paid $5,000 to the officers to fraudulently claim certain foreign nationals were victims of armed robberies that never occurred, Van Hook said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Devon Sayers contributed to this report.

