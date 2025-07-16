Sheriff’s office announces policy changes after bloodhound dies in hot car

By Graham Cawthon

DADE COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — The sudden death of a Georgia K-9 officer has prompted an investigation and policy changes.

What happened

On Sunday, when the heat index in Trenton reached 100 to 102 degrees, K-9 Georgia was left in her patrol car while her handler was inside the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a combination of equipment failures and human error led to her dying inside the vehicle’s kennel.

An investigation revealed multiple contributing factors:

The air conditioner compressor in the patrol vehicle malfunctioned and required total replacement.

The vehicle’s heat alarm, designed to alert handlers to dangerous temperatures, was not functioning.

K-9 Georgia was left unattended for what the Sheriff’s Office deemed an unacceptable amount of time.

What steps are being taken

The sheriff’s office has announced the following policy changes:

Any K-9 vehicle with non-functioning essential equipment will be immediately taken out of service.

Policies for K-9 handlers will be overhauled, including a rule against leaving K-9s in vehicles for extended periods during summer.

K-9 Georgia’s handler is no longer employed by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

The case has been turned over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office to determine if prosecution is warranted.

The sheriff’s office said it will release additional details once the District Attorney’s Office makes a decision in the case.

Remembering K-9 Georgia

According to the sheriff’s office, K-9 Georgia was a sweet and talented bloodhound donated by a local family at no cost to the sheriff’s office.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office welcomed Georgia to the team in August 2024.

In a statement, the DCSO said Georgia was known for her goofy personality and immense potential to excel in her role.

