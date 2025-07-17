Attorney General Bondi visits Alcatraz as Trump floats idea of reopening the former federal prison

By Hannah Rabinowitz and Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Attorney General Pam Bondi is touring former Alcatraz prison and the surrounding island, as the Trump administration pushes the idea of re-establishing it as a prison more than 60 years after it was closed.

Bondi is there to with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to receive a briefing on the facility, a Justice Department official said, and is “discussing facilities with Park Police on the ground, and directing staff to collaborate on the necessary planning to rehabilitate and reopen the facility.”

Bondi was spotted by a TV helicopter tracking the visit.

President Donald Trump floated the idea of rebuilding and reopening Alcatraz earlier this year.

Bondi’s visit comes as the attorney general continues to face questions about her handling of files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Justice Department last week released a memo that there was no Epstein “client list,” and the Trump administration announced that it didn’t plan to release any more documents in the investigation. That announcement has only fueled calls from Trump allies and Democrats for additional disclosures.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

