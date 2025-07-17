Chris Martin never said it was easy. Just ask the two people he blasted into an internet mess

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Tell me your secrets and ask me your questions,” Chris Martin sings in the Coldplay song, “The Scientist.”

Questions are definitely being asked about a viral “kiss cam” moment from a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts this week.

The group was performing “The Jumbotron Song,” when the camera turned a man and woman cuddling as they watched the stage. The two quickly separated and attempted to hide their faces, with the man ducking down, when they noticed they were on a giant screen at the venue.

“Whoa, look at these two,” Martin quipped. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

CNN has not verified the identities of the man and woman, but the video had people on social media speculating about who they are and their relationship status.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Coldplay for comment.

It is far from the first time a kiss cam has led to a tricky situation.

Last October, singer Olivia Rodrigo asked a pair in the audience at her Sydney, Australia concert, “Would you guys give us a kiss on the Shots Cam?” only to have the man yell back, “She’s my sister!”

Yikes.

“She’s your sister? Oh s**t! Oh s**t,” Rodrigo responded. “Never mind, never mind, scrap that. Oh god, that hasn’t happened before.”

The man, Tom Santo, posted video of the incident on TikTok.

“Sorry to disappoint you @Olivia Rodrigo but that would be my sister,” Santo wrote in the caption.

Things got more Oedipus complex in 2017, when Refinery 29 reported on another “kiss cam” fail during a Milwaukee Bucks basketball game in which an attendee had to mouth that the woman sitting next to him was his mother.

His mom appeared less than pleased.

Just a reminder that while “kiss cam” crowd shots pass quickly, the internet is forever.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.