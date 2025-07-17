Skip to Content
Dog sitter lured into Southbridge home, kidnapped, police say

Jamy Pombo Sesselman

    SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) — A man is facing kidnapping charges after he lured a woman working for a dog walking app into his Southbridge, Massachusetts, home and refused to let her leave, police said.

The victim said she was contacted through the app Friday by a woman asking to watch her dogs for a few hours.

She said when she arrived at the home, she was greeted outside by a man instead, and they entered the residence.

The victim said that at some point the man, later identified as 62-year-old Mark Miller Miller, positioned himself near the door of the residence to prevent her from leaving and asked her to go upstairs.

She was able to flee the residence, and she immediately drove to police headquarters.

Miller was charged with kidnapping and was arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

