Metro Detroit tattoo shops see an increase in people wanting tattoo removal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tattoos have become an everyday sight, with millions of Americans estimated to have at least one tattoo.

While many love ink on their skin, some people are having second thoughts. That includes singer and actress Miley Cyrus, who recently shared she regrets about 80% of her body art.

In metro Detroit, tattoo artist Lana Kane knows ink very well. On her own body, she’s had tattoos with meaning, and some without. Now, she’s getting some removed.

“I got like a phrase in Italian. I don’t know Italian, I just thought it was cool looking,” Kane said.

That tattoo was once across her chest. She got it when she was just 16 years old.

At one point, her fingers were also tattooed, but you wouldn’t know about either before they had been removed.

“I looked in the mirror and I was embarrassed. In a room by myself, I was embarrassed by it. So, to have that gone, to be able to wear more open shirts and not be ashamed, that’s magic,” Kane said.

She’s far from alone in that feeling. According to a Pew Research Center survey, about 250,000 Americans say they regret some tattoo on their body.

“It’s OK. Sometimes life changes and we have to move on to a new chapter,” Jaime Howard, the owner of Chroma Tattoo Studio and Laser Tattoo Removal, said.

Howard said every day, up to 16 people come into her shop because they want a tattoo gone.

“People come in sometimes because they’re getting a divorce and they need to get that name off them,” Howard said. “We have other clients that come in from other tattoo shops that are just like, ‘I want a change and I want to update.'”

Using a laser, Howard is able to break down ink particles to it can be removed from a person’s body, which in turn eliminates a tattoo. It usually takes several sessions and comes with some pain.

“I tell people it feels like snapping a rubber band in the heat or grease hitting you,” Howard said.

Dermatologist Wendy Sadoff said her patients who ask about getting rid of a tattoo are generally younger.

“It’s really kind of 20s, 30s,” Sadoff said. “Older individuals, I think, have kind of made their peace with it or want to spend their money other places.

In addition to lasers, Sadoff said small tattoos can be excised.

“Before you get a tattoo, understand what would happen should you regret having that tattoo, what you need to do,” she said.

Howard wants people to know if a tattoo is creating worries or stress, there are options.

“It’s really gratifying that I’ve been able to help them with something important in their life that may have been stopping them,” Howard said.

