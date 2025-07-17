Naked man arrested in Charlotte County, accused of charging deputy and threatening bystanders

By Melany Hernandez Lopez, Madison Monroe Adams

Click here for updates on this story

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) — A man, completely naked, was arrested Saturday in Englewood after being accused of charging at a deputy and threatening bystanders, including a woman with a baby.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Placida Road and Florida Avenue on reports of a naked man in public yelling profanities and threatening to harm a woman who was carrying a baby.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 40-year-old Justin Groover Miller completely naked and yelling at unknown subjects.

Miller refused to acknowledge deputies and adhere to commands. While ignoring deputies, Miller continued to walk through a public park and towards San Casa Drive on Placida Road, says CCSO.

According to deputies, Miller ran towards a Dollar General in the area when he observed deputies approaching.

Deputies followed Miller into the store and tased him twice after he failed to follow verbal commands. Miller managed to escape and began running through the Dollar General parking lot, exposing himself completely to other patrons, including children.

At this time, Miller charged directly towards a deputy on the scene and forcibly ran through the officer.

Miller was taken into custody soon after for resisting with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and exposure of sexual organs to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.