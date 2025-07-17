New Mexico leads nation in laser strikes on aircraft, raising safety concerns

By Vince Rodriguez

New Mexico (KOAT) — New Mexico ranks first in the nation for laser strikes on aircraft, posing significant risks to pilots and passengers, with few consequences for offenders.

Neal Lawson, a former pilot for KOAT, recounted an incident from ten years ago when a green laser beam hit his cockpit while covering a protest in downtown Albuquerque. “I lost a bit of my night vision, which is critical when you’re flying at night,” Lawson said. “I mean, the results could be horrific.” He decided to leave the area after multiple strikes, saying, “We were getting hit by this laser every single time. And I finally decided it wasn’t worth it, and we went on home.”

Albuquerque police pilot Nick Pearson said laser strikes have become almost expected, with pilots always on the lookout. “I am getting struck once or twice a week,” Pearson said. Data from the FAA shows New Mexico pilots reported 95 laser strikes last year, including incidents involving commercial aircraft. Reports have increased by over 40% in one year, with no clear pattern or motive identified. Pearson noted that offenders range from children to senior citizens, often with easy access to lasers through online retailers. “They’re just Amazon, over-the-counter,” Pearson said, adding that alcohol often plays a role.

When struck by a laser, APD pilots use night vision goggles to locate the source and refer cases to federal authorities. “We have to identify the subject and then refer the case to the federal side through the FAA or the FBI,” Pearson said. Despite being a federal offense, few are held accountable. Target 7 found only two cases in New Mexico where charges were filed. Pearson expressed concern over the lack of prosecution, saying, “if they’re not prosecuting, that’s certainly disturbing.”

KOAT legal expert John Day explained that a conviction could lead to a five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. “There is some talk about trying to increase the penalties because the number of laser strikes is increasing,” Day said. Pearson advocated for more accountability, suggesting state charges could increase enforcement. “If we actually had a state charge and we were able to identify, document, and report it the way we do and actually charge that person that night, I think there would be more accountability for it right now,” Pearson said. However, such legislation has not yet been proposed, and New Mexico is on track to match or exceed the number of laser incidents from previous years.

