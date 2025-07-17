Rescue pups from Texas flood zone arrive in Chicago to find new homes

By Angela Fritz, CNN

(CNN) — More than two dozen dogs and puppies rescued from the deadly Texas flood zone are ready for forever homes after being flown to a Chicago shelter.

PAWS Chicago received 31 pups this week from no-kill organizations that coordinated to move the animals out of the flood-stricken region, including Austin Pets Alive! and Choncho Valley PAWS.

All the pups were in shelters in Texas at the time of the floods, and “by bringing them to Chicago, those shelters now have more room to help the pets who were displaced by the storms and reunite lost pets with their families,” PAWS Chicago wrote on social media.

Superman, a brown mixed breed dog, was one of the dogs rescued in the disaster, CNN previously reported. Likely saved by his family during the flooding, his owner ultimately died. Rescuers got the rest of the family out, but Superman stayed behind.

A team found him sitting in the wasted remnants of what used to be his home. Superman was placed with a foster family as his own grappled with their loss.

Rescuing pets in disasters has become a major, multi-organizational effort as extreme weather has become more intense and frequent. Agencies coordinate across the country to relocate animals who have lost their homes, families or shelters.

PAWS Chicago’s disaster relief program began in 2005 when the organization took in more than 200 pets in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, according to the shelter. Since then, PAWS has rescued pets from areas impacted by Hurricane Helene last year and rescued 33 dogs from Houston shelters after storms in 2023.

Gourd, one of the dogs delivered to Chicago from Texas, is ready to be adopted “and is currently available at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center (1997 N. Clybourn Ave.),” according to the organization’s spokesperson.

The rest of the pups will be available for adoption from PAWS Chicago after receiving exams, vaccinations and veterinary care, the spokesperson said.

“In the meantime, many will be eligible for foster while they await medical clearance and surgery — along with many other pets in our program.”

