Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Tenth resident of Fall River, Massachusetts assisted living home fire dies

By
Published 8:44 AM

By Matt Schooley

Click here for updates on this story

    FALL RIVER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A 10th person has died in the aftermath of the fire at the Gabriel House in Fall River, Massachusetts. Brenda Cropper, 66, had been hospitalized in critical condition since the Sunday fire.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced Cropper’s death on Thursday.

Nine other people, all over the age of 60, died in the fire at the assisted living home on Oliver Street.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content