Texas country singer Pat Green’s livestreamed concert at Globe Life Field raises over $1 million for flood victims

By S.E. Jenkins

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — Texas country singer Pat Green held an emotional livestreamed concert at Globe Life Field on Wednesday night, raising more than $1 million to help flood victims in just over two hours.

Green’s younger brother John, John’s wife Julia, and their two sons lost their lives in the devastating floods.

Green wasted no time organizing a benefit concert after the floods, “Pat Green & Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream.”

Green was scheduled to perform in Luckenbach July Fourth weekend. He canceled his performance but still showed up to be with the community.

“It was a beautiful outpouring of affection and hugs,” Green said. “And I have nothing but gratitude for those people that were so kind to my family.”

No audience was in attendance at Globe Life Field Wednesday night. The concert with Miranda Lambert, the Eli Young Band and several other artists was streamed on Green’s YouTube channel.

“For whatever reason, I was given this thing with my voice, where I can I can not only raise awareness, but try to change people’s minds,” Green said during a news conference on Wednesday. “And so, I’m trying to turn the sorrow into some bright light and, hopefully, bring some resolution for these families that have been decimated.”

Artist Chris Cagle said he was thankful for every person who tuned into the free YouTube stream and donated to the flood relief efforts.

“We can’t do it without you,” said Cagle. “You support our music and buy our tickets and our records … so for the people watching, in case you don’t know, we’re so grateful that you’re here and that you’re a part of this.”

All proceeds from the concert and livestream will be distributed to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR and the Do It For Durrett Foundation via The Pat Green Foundation, directly benefiting the families affected by the devastating floods. Viewers can donate online.

“After spending his entire career bringing people together, Green knows the impact the community will have in helping the healing process begin,” the news release states.

Pat Green & Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream was a partnership between Green, the Texas Rangers and REV Entertainment. Green and the Rangers have been closely tied for many years. His iconic song, “I Like Texas,” has been played after every Rangers home win for years, the team said.

