Heavy rain threatens flash flooding for millions across much of the US

(CNN) — Tens of millions of people are at risk of dangerous flash floods in pockets of nearly every region of the contiguous United States Friday, as the nation’s summer of flooding continues.

As summer heat starts to peak, July has seen the exact conditions needed for flooding rain. An abundance of incredibly moist, humid air is fueling a majority of Friday’s flood risk, giving storms the potential to dump very heavy, overwhelming rain in a short period of time.

Here’s what to expect in the main areas at risk.

‘Worst-case scenario’ flash flood potential in the East, slow-moving storms in the Midwest

A stalled storm front draped across more than half a dozen states from Oklahoma to Virginia could dump multiple rounds of rain and touch off significant flash flooding Friday.

A Level 3 of 4 flooding rain threat is in place for parts of northern Virginia and northeastern West Virginia, with Level 2 of 4 risks covering portions of the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and Midwest, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Many places in these risk areas could see an inch or two of rain – especially from the afternoon on – but some could record more, which is a concerning possibility given how wet the ground already is in some areas. The Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley have been hit by round after round of soaking rain this summer, leaving the soil less able to absorb additional rain and area waterways swollen.

The West Virginia-Virginia border area has been hit particularly hard this summer and the National Weather Service is highlighting the potential for very heavy rain on Friday that could dump upwards of 5 inches there in a short time. If that happens, it would equate to a 1-in-100 year rainfall event.

“These extreme amounts won’t be widespread and might not occur, but the potential is definitely there for worst-case scenario flash flooding,” the NWS warned.

Petersburg, Virginia – just south of Richmond – has also been dealing with severe flooding in recent days and could get more soaking rain Friday. The city was under a flash flood emergency, the most severe flood warning, on Monday night as floodwater rose quickly.

Slow-moving, heavy storms are also expected Friday afternoon in the Midwest before some severe thunderstorms potentially develop and keep storms from loitering around.

Heavy rain broke daily rainfall records in parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas and Missouri on Thursday. Drenching storms dumped up to 9 inches of rain and prompted early morning flash flooding along the Kansas-Missouri border, including the Kansas City metro area, Thursday.

A separate round of storms late Thursday night in Arkansas flooded roads and triggered multiple water rescues.

Overwhelming rainfall is becoming more prevalent due to climate change, as rising global temperatures drive weather toward extremes. Hourly rainfall rates have grown heavier in nearly 90% of large US cities since 1970, according to a study from the nonprofit research group Climate Central.

More soaking rain targets the Gulf Coast

Storms have dropped several inches of rain in southern Louisiana since Wednesday night even as a would-be tropical threat wasn’t able to get its act together.

So far, the heaviest – up to 12 inches – has mainly fallen over wetlands in the south-central part of the state that are able to absorb excess rain.

A Level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rain is place Friday from the Florida Panhandle to eastern Texas as the lingering area of stormy weather brings more rounds of rain during the day after a slight lull overnight.

An additional 1 to 4 inches of rain is possible through Friday along the coast, with the NWS warning of isolated pockets of up to 8 inches in areas caught under multiple rounds of heavy storms.

Flood-prone town under threat again

Heavy storms could trigger flash flooding Friday across parts of the Southwest, Rockies and Nevada, especially over wildfire burn scars and flood-prone canyon or valley areas.

The Chiricahua Mountains in Arizona and the flood-weary town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, are among the areas under a Level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rain.

Ruidoso was the site of deadly flooding last week that killed three people, including two children. The town dealt with another round of dangerous flooding on Thursday after nearly an inch of rain fell during afternoon thunderstorms.

Authorities conducted three swift water rescues Thursday: One of the people rescued was trapped in a trailer near Ruidoso, while another was taken to safety from nearby Ruidoso Downs, according to CNN affiliate KOAT. All three were unharmed. No deaths have been reported as of early Friday, CNN affiliate KFOX said.

Any quick burst of rain Friday can almost instantly cause issues for the area given the recent rainfall and how damaged the ground still is after its 2024 wildfires. Burned ground cannot properly absorb water, which creates immediate runoff.

