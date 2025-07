BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Monday, the Interstate 15 northbound rest stop north of Blackfoot will be closed for maintenance. Crews will be repainting, replacing sidewalks, and landscaping. Work will continue until Monday, July 28.

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

