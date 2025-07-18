York rally honors John Lewis and challenges federal policies

By Michael Fuller

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) — A rally in York marked five years since the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis, celebrating his legacy and opposing the Trump administration’s policies.

Participants gathered in Continental Square under the banner “Good Trouble Lives On,” a national day of nonviolent action responding to perceived attacks on civil and human rights by the federal government.

The group aimed to defend democracy and continue Lewis’s legacy of “good trouble.”

“We want transparency in government, and we want to honor Lewis’ legacy by continuing to show and demonstrate our support for an America that is more united than what we’re seeing right now,” said participant Christina Kauffman.

While the rally took place in the square, another event at the Crispus Attucks York Community Center featured a documentary on Lewis’ life and legacy.

