Linden Hills residents fear Minneapolis neighborhood is being depreciated by developers

By Frankie McLister

Minneapolis (WCCO) — It’s a historic Minneapolis neighborhood that some say is slowly losing its charm. Teardowns in Linden Hills have some residents worried about developers buying lots.

Built in 1909, 4290 Queen Ave. S. was once a four-bedroom Linden Hills bungalow.

“It was such a charming house,” said Caryn Gjevre, who moved into that house with her first husband, Doug, in 1965.

In 1971, Gjevre stayed in the home when she and her new husband, the late Don, purchased it for $25,000 from her former husband’s family. It’s where the Gjevres raised their kids, Jason and the late Amy.

“My dad worked for the emergency squad for Hennepin County and was a diver and would dive in Lake Harriet almost every week,” said Jason Gjevre.

“We used to sit out on the porch here and listen to the band concert,” said Caryn Gjevre.

That’s until they left for Edina years later, but they say the home still hits their heart. Since then, Zillow says it’s sold several times. The last time was in September 2024 to an LLC, which executed a wrecking permit earlier this month. A process that sparked Scott Dodge to post on the neighborhood’s Facebook page.

“I was driving up the road here, stopped my car and was like, “Oh my God, it’s gone,” said Dodge.

He says it’s a topic that keeps coming up amongst neighbors.

“Honestly, at the end of the day, I think it’s people caring about the spaces,” said Dodge.

One neighbor who didn’t want to be on camera told WCCO from what they knew about the house, it had simply run its course. They were not opposed to the teardown.

The city says that, in May 2024, it was determined that 4290 Queen Ave. S. didn’t meet the criteria to be deemed historic, which would prevent its demolition.

The property’s building permit says the developer hopes to construct a new two-family dwelling with basements.

In 2020, the Minneapolis 2040 Plan took effect, eliminating single-family zoning in favor of more multi-family dwellings. Michael Kaslow, who’s been a Realtor for over 15 years, says developers are taking advantage.

“Opportunities that they see where the city of Minneapolis is providing them with opportunities to do that, and also for an investment,” said Kaslow.

The recent developments have left the Gjevres heartbroken.

“That house had more love in that house,” Caryn added.

WCCO has reached out to the LLC that now owns the property for comment.

