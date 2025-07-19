Man Dies After Competing in 29029 “Everesting” Competition

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) — Slavya Leykind passed away at the age of 43 days after competing in a 29029 event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Local news contacted 29029 who organized the "everesting" competition, and they confirmed that Leykind had sought medical help after leaving the event.

29029 also stated that they have first aid spots across all of their events filled with medical professionals.

They passed along some tips on how to remain safe while hiking no matter the elevation or length.

First, know your limits and try not to overestimate your abilities.

Second balance your electrolytes , having too much electrolytes can have the same effect as having too little.

And third, stay hydrated. Having extra water and a method to purify it is crucial.

Insufficient water intake impairs your muscles and organs, leading to thirst, and increases the risk of hypothermia and altitude sickness.