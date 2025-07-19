Skip to Content
More than 20 injured after vehicle strikes crowd in Los Angeles overnight

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — More than 20 people have been injured after an “unknown vehicle” drove into a crowd in East Hollywood early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The West Santa Monica Boulevard location provided by the LAFD is in the area of a music venue.

Early estimations from first responders have four to five victims in “at least” critical condition, eight to 10 in serious condition, and 10 to 15 people in fair condition, the LAFD said.

The department is actively coordinating patient triage and transport from the incident that happened around 2 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

