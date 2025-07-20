Skip to Content
Alaska Airlines grounds all flights due to IT outage

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Alaska Airlines grounds its flights and those of a regional subsidiary Horizon Air due to an IT outage affecting its operations, the company said Sunday evening.

The ground stop, which began around 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET), impacts both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air operations, according to Alaska Airlines. Horizon Air is the Alaska Air Group’s subsidiary serving mainly the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

“We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved,” Alaska Airlines said in its statement to CNN.

In a post on X, the airline said the IT outage is “affecting operations” and that “a temporary ground stop is in place.”

Alaska Airlines did not say the cause of the outage, but warned of delays throughout the evening and advised travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening,” it said in its statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website said late Sunday that the request to ground all Alaska Airline mainline flights was made around 10:52 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

