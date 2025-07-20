California mom and son used handwritten notes to lead rescuers to their location in a remote forest

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Stranded deep in the woods, miles from the nearest road, Tami Laird and her 9-year-old son Stirling faced a terrifying reality: no cell service, no help in sight and a car completely stuck on a rough road.

The Sacramento duo had set off for what was supposed to be a straightforward trip to Boy Scout Camp Wolfeboro, just a few hours from their home. They packed all the usual camping essentials – tents, bedding and plenty of water – to prepare for a few days of outdoor adventure.

Like many travelers, Laird trusted the GPS app on her phone. She plugged in the directions to the camp and followed the route as it led her off California Highway 44 down a rugged dirt road. At first, she wasn’t concerned because the camp director had warned parents the drive could be rough.

But after 30 minutes of bouncing along isolated back roads with the camp still eight miles away, Laird realized they were dangerously off course.

Trying to retrace her steps only made matters worse. Every turn and new road only created confusion in the maze of dirt paths. Her sedan, ill-equipped for the rugged terrain, bottomed out repeatedly, forcing Laird and Stirling to dig the car out with sticks and move rocks by hand.

Eventually, the vehicle broke down, leaving them stranded as nightfall crept in.

Survival instincts kick in

With no working car or cell service, Laird knew she had to stay calm for both of them. She attempted to call 911 18 times but without a signal, every call failed. Stirling, pulling from his Boy Scout training, blew his whistle, one of the six essential items scouts are always taught to carry.

As darkness fell, Laird made an important choice. Despite having camping gear, she decided it was safer to sleep in the car for protection from potential predators. She left the hazard lights flashing all night, hoping someone might pass by and stumble upon them.

While Stirling tossed and turned, waking up disoriented throughout the night, Laird didn’t sleep at all.

“I just stared at the sky all night hoping that a helicopter would come,” Laird said.

By morning, they were determined to find a way out. Laird’s greatest fear was getting separated from the car and becoming even more lost in the woods. Thinking quickly, she grabbed a bedsheet and a pair of scissors, cutting the fabric into strips and tying them to branches along their path to mark the way back.

When they reached a stretch of flatter road, they left handwritten notes under rocks, explaining they were lost and needed help if anyone passed through the area.

“Me and my son are stranded with no service and can’t call 911,” one of the notes said. “We are ahead, up the road to the right.”

Throughout the day, Laird and Stirling continued their exhausting efforts, exploring possible routes to safety and even planning to take a steeper path the next morning if no one arrived.

To keep Stirling calm, Laird suggested they play cards together to pass the time before settling in for another night in the car.

Then, they heard it.

‘I was trying to stay so strong for you out there’

At first, it seemed like wishful thinking. Laird and Sterling had misinterpreted sounds before – the rumble of a distant plane mistaken for a helicopter, the sound of rushing water they hoped meant they were near Wolfeboro.

But this time, it was a car horn. In the distance, Laird spotted a rescue truck.

“Tears started falling,” Laird said. “It was such a happy moment to see that truck.”

The location was so isolated, the Calaveras County Volunteer Search and Rescue team needed to use an amateur radio frequency to communicate, as conventional radios and cell phones were unable to connect, according to a Facebook post from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The rescue team applauded Laird for her instincts, telling her she’d done everything right. Her fiance also shared her last known location with the rescuers, speeding up their search process.

“We were definitely a good team out there,” Laird said, crediting Stirling for keeping her calm. “He kept trying to keep me positive because I kept saying things like, ‘I don’t think we’re going to get rescued,’ or ‘Our only hope is a helicopter, and I don’t think a helicopter is going to come.’”

Since returning home, Laird says she plans to keep an emergency kit in her vehicle and travel with a physical map if there’s a chance she may be heading into more remote areas.

Still, after more than 24 hours of survival mode, Laird felt the emotional toll catch up to her.

“I just started crying, and I apologized to my son, saying, ‘I’m so sorry that I’m crying like this, I was trying to stay so strong for you out there,’ and he said the same thing, ‘I was trying to stay strong for you,’” Laird said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.