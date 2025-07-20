Delta regional jet pilot apologizes to passengers for ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid a B-52 bomber

By Cindy Von Quednow, Amanda Jackson, CNN

(CNN) — A pilot flying a Delta Air Lines regional jet on Friday apologized to his passengers after making a hard turn to avoid colliding with a US Air Force B-52 bomber, audio from the incident shows.

The incident occurred on SkyWest Flight 3788, which was operating as a Delta Connection flight, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Minot, North Dakota, SkyWest said in a statement.

The flight landed safely in Minot “after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path,” the statement read.

The close call is under investigation by SkyWest Airlines.

The tower involved was not a Federal Aviation Administration tower, so the agency does not have a report on the event. The FAA is working to gather information on the incident, the agency said.

In the audio of a video posted on TikTok, the pilot can be heard explaining what happened, and that the aircraft was “kind of, sort of coming at us.”

“Nobody told us about it,” the unidentified pilot is heard saying.

He added the tower asked him to report six miles from the airport.

After being in communication with the tower, he said he turned right, but saw the aircraft on the right-hand side, so the air traffic controller told him to turn left.

He said the speed of the airplane indicated it was a military aircraft.

“I don’t know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us,” he said. “I thought that was the safest thing to do was turn behind it.”

At the end, the pilot apologized for the “aggressive maneuver.” “It caught me by surprise,” the pilot said.

“Long story short, it was not fun, I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding,” he added before being met with applause.

The Pentagon and Delta Air Lines referred CNN to SkyWest Airlines when asked for details about the incident.

Passenger Monica Green said the flight was getting ready to land when she felt the plane jerk “like we did a U-turn,” she told CNN.

That’s when she heard the pilot come over the intercom and apologize. He said he’d explain everything once he landed the plane safely.

Green, who travels a lot for work, said she had never experienced anything like what she did that day.

“I’m just happy with transparency from the pilot. It made me feel better that the pilot said something about it and made the consumers aware,” she said.

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber capable of performing a variety of missions, according to the Air Force. It is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and can carry “nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.