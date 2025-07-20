Health IT director accused of possessing over 10,000 files of child pornography, arrest documents show

By Hunter Geisel

BROWARD, Florida (WFOR) — The cybersecurity director of a prominent South Florida public health network is facing “abhorrent” accusations after he was allegedly found possessing thousands of computer files containing child porn.

Arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami revealed that 41-year-old Kevin Kull was arrested Friday and charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of computer pornography after someone at his home found several devices containing “child erotica” earlier this month.

According to a records search, Kull was the director of cybersecurity for Broward Health.

In a statement from the public health network, a Broward Health spokesperson said it is “aware of and appalled by the allegations made against Mr. Kull,” and immediately suspended him from his role and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“The alleged behavior is abhorrent and in direct conflict with our values,” the spokesperson said. “We are mindful of the individuals and families who may be impacted by this deeply troubling situation and offer our sincere support to any who might be affected.”

In his bond hearing Saturday, the court found probable cause and ordered Kull to be held on a $105,000 bond — $10,000 for counts 1 through 10, and then an additional $5,000 for the 11th count. He was also given a Level 1 pre-trial release with an electronic monitor and was not allowed to have access to any devices with internet.

A home decluttering led to the discovery of hard drives Around 5 p.m. on July 7, a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective responded to the Deerfield Beach District Office regarding an investigation into Kull.

According to the arrest documents, Kull still resided at his home at the time of the investigation, but an unidentified associate had access to his home because they were preparing to place it on the market.

While organizing the home on June 26, the associate found two SD cards, two hard drives and a cellphone, containing what she believed to be child pornography, the arrest documents said.

On the evening of July 8, a judge signed and approved a search warrant for the found devices and the detective reviewed the forensic extraction the following day.

According to the arrest documents, the detective found a total of 10,861 images and videos across the devices, where there were several showing Kull and approximately 7,891 images depicting “child erotica” that featured young girls between the ages of 5 and 12 in “sexually suggestive poses.”

There were also several images and videos taken from a “discrete location” of children at a public pool and even several videos of Kull engaging in sexual acts with a sex doll that was approximately three feet tall, the arrest documents said.

The arrest documents continued, saying that the forensics report found another 178 files of animated child pornography that depicted children as young as toddlers and another image that had “a list of websites that are known to have taboo pornography.” The detective also found 10 other files that depicted child porn with girls between the ages of 5 and 15 engaging in sexual acts.

After reviewing the forensics report, the detective applied for a search warrant for Kull’s home.

On Friday morning, BSO served the search warrant and found Kull at his residence, where he invoked his Miranda rights, the arrest documents said.

While searching Kull’s vehicle, investigators found a “severely damaged” laptop in the trunk that appeared to have “pried open and struck with a hammer multiple times” and with its hard drives removed. The arrest documents said investigators were unable to find those drives.

However, based on the previously reviewed evidence, Kull was arrested and charged accordingly and booked into BSO Main Jail.

